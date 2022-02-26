-
Nick Taylor shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Taylor gets up-and-down for birdie at Honda
In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Nick Taylor makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Nick Taylor hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 43rd at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.
At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
