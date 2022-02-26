Mito Pereira shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Mito Pereira hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 28th at 1 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Pereira's tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Pereira's 143 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.

After a 241 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Pereira chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Pereira tee shot went 168 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 9 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Pereira hit his 269 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 over for the round.