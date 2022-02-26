Matthias Schwab shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Honda Classic

Matthias Schwab hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Schwab chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwab to even for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.