Matthew NeSmith shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Honda Classic

Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 35th at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, NeSmith sank his approach from 181 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

At the 427-yard par-4 eighth, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.