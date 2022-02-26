Martin Trainer shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Martin Trainer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 56th at 5 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Trainer's 132 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 3 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Trainer's his second shot went 108 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 164 yards to the left rough, his fifth shot went 8 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Trainer had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 4 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 4 over for the round.