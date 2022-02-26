Martin Contini putts himself to an even-par third round of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Martin Contini hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Contini finished his day tied for 7th at 2 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Martin Contini's 124 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin Contini to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Contini chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Contini to 2 under for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Contini hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Contini to 3 under for the round.

Contini got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Contini to 2 under for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Contini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Contini to 1 under for the round.

Contini got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Contini to even-par for the round.