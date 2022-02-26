Mark Hubbard shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Mark Hubbard hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Hubbard had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 3 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hubbard's his second shot went 24 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 5 over for the round.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hubbard's 107 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 5 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 over for the round.