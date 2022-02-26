Strong putting brings Mackenzie Hughes an even-par round three of the Honda Classic

Mackenzie Hughes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day tied for 19th at even par; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Mackenzie Hughes had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 226-yard par-3 green seventh, Hughes suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hughes's 178 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Hughes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Hughes at even for the round.