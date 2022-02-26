Lucas Glover shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Lucas Glover hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 56th at 5 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Glover's 106 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Glover had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

Glover got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Glover to even-par for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Glover's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.