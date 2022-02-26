Louis Oosthuizen putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the Honda Classic

Louis Oosthuizen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 35th at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Louis Oosthuizen had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Oosthuizen's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Oosthuizen at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Oosthuizen's 92 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Oosthuizen his second shot was a drop, his fourth shot was a drop, and his approach went 120 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.