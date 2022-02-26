  • Louis Oosthuizen putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the Honda Classic

  • In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Louis Oosthuizen makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

