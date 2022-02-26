Lee Westwood shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Lee Westwood hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Westwood finished his day tied for 19th at even par; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Westwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.

Westwood got a double bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Westwood hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Westwood to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Westwood chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Westwood to 1 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Westwood got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Westwood to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Westwood hit his 255 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Westwood to 1 over for the round.