  • Lee Hodges shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Honda Classic

  • In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Lee Hodges makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Lee Hodges jars 15-foot birdie putt at Honda

    In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Lee Hodges makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.