Lee Hodges shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Honda Classic

Lee Hodges hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 7th at 2 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Hodges had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 third, Hodges chipped in his third shot from 21 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hodges's 137 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Hodges chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Hodges's his second shot went 87 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 167 yards to the green where he three putted for triple bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Hodges's tee shot went 168 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.