Kurt Kitayama shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Kurt Kitayama hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, and Shane Lowry; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Kitayama hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 2 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Kitayama hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Kitayama's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 18 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.