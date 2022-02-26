Kevin Streelman shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Honda Classic

Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 19th at even par; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Streelman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.