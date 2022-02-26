Keith Mitchell shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Honda Classic

Keith Mitchell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 19th at even par; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to even for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Mitchell hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Mitchell had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Mitchell's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.