K.H. Lee comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Honda Classic

K.H. Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lee finished his day tied for 28th at 1 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the 217-yard par-3 fifth green, K.H. Lee suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put K.H. Lee at 1 over for the round.

At the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Lee had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Lee hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Lee chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.