  • K.H. Lee comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Honda Classic

  • In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Kyoung-Hoon Lee holes 27-footer for birdie at Honda

    In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.