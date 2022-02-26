Justin Lower shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Honda Classic

Justin Lower hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Lower had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Lower had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lower to 1 over for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lower missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lower to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Lower's 109 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Lower to 3 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Lower chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lower to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Lower hit an approach shot from 117 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 4 over for the round.