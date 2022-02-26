Joshua Creel shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Honda Classic

Joshua Creel hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Creel finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a 267 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Creel chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Creel to 1 over for the round.

Creel tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Creel to 2 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Creel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 3 over for the round.

Creel got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Creel had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Creel to 5 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Creel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Creel's 199 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 3 over for the round.