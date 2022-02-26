John Huh shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Honda Classic

John Huh hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 7th at 2 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Huh had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Huh's 167 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Huh had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Huh's tee shot went 197 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 4 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Huh's tee shot went 192 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.