Jhonattan Vegas shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Jhonattan Vegas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 35th at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

Vegas tee shot went 218 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Vegas to 1 over for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 2 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Vegas got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Vegas to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Vegas's 147 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Vegas had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 4 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Vegas hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 2 over for the round.