  • Jhonattan Vegas shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Honda Classic

  • In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Jhonattan Vegas throws a dart to set up birdie at Honda

    In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.