J.T. Poston shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Honda Classic

J.T. Poston hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 43rd at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Poston hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to even for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Poston to 3 over for the round.