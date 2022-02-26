  • J.J. Spaun shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Honda Classic

  • In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, J.J. Spaun makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    J.J. Spaun uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Honda

    In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, J.J. Spaun makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.