J.J. Spaun shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Honda Classic

J.J. Spaun hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Spaun chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 3 over for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Spaun had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 4 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Spaun hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.