Ian Poulter shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Ian Poulter hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 28th at 1 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

Poulter got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to even-par for the round.

Poulter missed the green on his first shot on the 217-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to even for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Poulter hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.