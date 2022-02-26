  • Ian Poulter shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Honda Classic

  • In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Ian Poulter makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Ian Poulter jars 22-footer for birdie at Honda

    In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Ian Poulter makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.