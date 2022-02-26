Gary Woodland shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Honda Classic

Gary Woodland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Woodland hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Woodland had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.