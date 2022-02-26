Garrick Higgo shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Garrick Higgo hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 56th at 5 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Higgo reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Higgo at 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Higgo chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Higgo his second shot was a drop and his approach went 124 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Higgo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgo to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 5 over for the round.