  • Garrick Higgo shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Honda Classic

  • In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Garrick Higgo makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Garrick Higgo fades in tee shot to set up birdie at Honda

    In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Garrick Higgo makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.