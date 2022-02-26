  • Dylan Wu comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Honda Classic

  • In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Dylan Wu makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Dylan Wu drains 17-footer for birdie at Honda

    In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Dylan Wu makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.