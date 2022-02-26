Dylan Wu comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Honda Classic

Dylan Wu hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 19th at even par; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Dylan Wu had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Dylan Wu to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Wu had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Wu hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Wu hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to even for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Wu's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.