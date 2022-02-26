Dylan Frittelli putts himself to an even-par third round of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his day tied for 7th at 2 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Dylan Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Frittelli chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Frittelli at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Frittelli's 74 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Frittelli's tee shot went 166 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.