  • Dylan Frittelli putts himself to an even-par third round of the Honda Classic

  • In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Dylan Frittelli wedges it close to set up birdie at Honda

    In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.