Denny McCarthy putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Honda Classic

Denny McCarthy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 43rd at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Denny McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McCarthy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, McCarthy had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 14th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.