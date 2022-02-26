Davis Riley shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Honda Classic

Davis Riley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 43rd at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to even for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 2 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Riley hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.