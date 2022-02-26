David Lipsky shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, David Lipsky hit 13 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 43rd at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Lipsky his second shot was a drop and his approach went 120 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Lipsky hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lipsky to 4 over for the round.