7-over 77 by Danny Willett in third round of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Danny Willett hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Willett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Willett hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Willett at 3 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 4 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Willett his second shot was a drop and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.