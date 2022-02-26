Daniel Berger putts well in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Daniel Berger hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Berger finished his day in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Daniel Berger hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Berger hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Berger got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Berger to 1 under for the round.