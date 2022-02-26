Curtis Thompson putts well in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Curtis Thompson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 19th at even par; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Curtis Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Curtis Thompson to 1 under for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Thompson's 150 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Thompson had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Thompson hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.