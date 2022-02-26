Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Honda Classic

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 56th at 5 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Bezuidenhout's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 126 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bezuidenhout to 5 over for the round.