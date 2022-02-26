Chris Kirk shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Honda Classic

Chris Kirk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Kirk reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Kirk at 1 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Kirk had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

Kirk got a double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.