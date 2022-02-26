Chase Seiffert shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Honda Classic

Chase Seiffert hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 19th at even par; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a tee shot onto the 217-yard par-3 green fifth, Seiffert suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seiffert to 4 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seiffert to 5 over for the round.