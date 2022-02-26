Cameron Young shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Cameron Young hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 56th at 5 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a 272 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Young chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 2 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 3 over for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Young to 4 over for the round.