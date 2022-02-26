-
Cameron Young shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Young spins wedge to set up birdie at Honda
In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Cameron Young makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his third round at the Honda Classic, Cameron Young hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 56th at 5 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.
After a 272 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Young chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.
Young got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 2 over for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 3 over for the round.
At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Young to 4 over for the round.
