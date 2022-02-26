Callum Tarren shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Callum Tarren hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

Tarren got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Tarren chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Tarren had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Tarren to 2 over for the round.

Tarren got a double bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Tarren to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Tarren's 160 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Tarren to 5 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Tarren's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 5 over for the round.