C.T. Pan shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, C.T. Pan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 28th at 1 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

Pan got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Pan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Pan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Pan to 3 over for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Pan's 151 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Pan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.