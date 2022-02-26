Brooks Koepka shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Brooks Koepka hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 28th at 1 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the par-4 second, Koepka's 166 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Koepka's tee shot went 180 yards to the left intermediate rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Koepka tee shot went 166 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 11 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Koepka chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.