  • Bronson Burgoon shoots 7-over 77 in round three of the Honda Classic

  • In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Bronson Burgoon makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Bronson Burgoon sinks birdie putt from off the green at Honda

    In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Bronson Burgoon makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.