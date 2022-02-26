Bronson Burgoon shoots 7-over 77 in round three of the Honda Classic

Bronson Burgoon hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 68th at 7 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burgoon to even for the round.

Burgoon missed the green on his first shot on the 217-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

Burgoon got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Burgoon's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 2 over for the round.

Burgoon got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 3 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 4 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 5 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Burgoon's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.