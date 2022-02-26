Brian Stuard shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Brian Stuard hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Stuard's 193 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Stuard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Stuard at 1 under for the round.