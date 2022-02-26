Brian Gay shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Brian Gay hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 56th at 5 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Gay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Gay's tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Gay got a double bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Gay to 3 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Gay's tee shot went 298 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Gay to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Gay chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.