Brett Drewitt shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Brett Drewitt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day tied for 68th at 7 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Drewitt's 131 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Drewitt hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Drewitt at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Drewitt had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

Drewitt got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 2 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Drewitt had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Drewitt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Drewitt to 3 over for the round.

Drewitt missed the green on his first shot on the 175-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 2 over for the round.

Drewitt scored a triple bogey on the 556-yard par-5 18th. Getting on the green in 6 and two putting, bringing Drewitt to 5 over for the day.