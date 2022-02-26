Brendon Todd putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 third round in the Honda Classic

Brendon Todd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 56th at 5 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

At the par-5 third, Brendon Todd chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Todd hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to even for the round.