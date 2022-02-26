  • Brendon Todd putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 third round in the Honda Classic

  • In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Brendon Todd goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Honda

    In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.