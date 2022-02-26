Billy Horschel shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Honda Classic

Billy Horschel hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 19th at even par; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a 273 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Horschel chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to even for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Horschel hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Horschel had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.