Bill Haas shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Bill Haas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 43rd at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Haas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Haas's 94 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Haas's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Haas his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.