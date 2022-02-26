Beau Hossler shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Honda Classic

Beau Hossler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hossler's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.