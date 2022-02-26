Austin putts well but delivers a 10-over 80 third round in the Honda Classic

Austin Cook hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cook finished his day tied for 72nd at 12 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Austin Cook chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Austin Cook at even for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Cook chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Cook's tee shot went 220 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Cook hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to even for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Cook had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cook to 3 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Cook chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to 4 over for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 5 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 6 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Cook's his second shot was a drop, his fourth shot was a drop, and his approach went 128 yards to the green where he 2 putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 10 over for the round.