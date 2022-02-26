Andrew Kozan putts well in round three of the Honda Classic

Andrew Kozan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kozan finished his day tied for 19th at even par; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Andrew Kozan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Andrew Kozan to 1 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Kozan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kozan to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Kozan had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kozan to 1 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Kozan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kozan to 2 under for the round.